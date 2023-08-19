Bearish Undertone in Blue-Chip Stocks Halts ASI Six-Week Bullish Run by 93bps….

After six consecutive weeks of upward momentum, the local stock market’s bullish streak came to a pause as the benchmark

index experienced a 0.93% decline week-on-week, closing at 64,721.09 points. This dip was attributed to sell-offs and profit

booking in high-priced and blue-chip stocks.

The cautious sentiment was driven by investors adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, analyzing the recently released July Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 24.08% and its potential impact on market instruments.

Consequently, the market capitalization of listed equities also witnessed a marginal 0.42% reduction week-on-week, settling

at N35.42 trillion compared to the previous week’s N35.57 trillion. This decline translated to N1 50.14 billion in losses for investors, yet the year-to-date return of the All-Share Index (ASI) remained at an impressive 26.28%, highlighting the Nigerian market’s resilience amid global uncertainties.

Sector-wise, the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods sectors were notable gainers, posting week-onweek increases of 2.39% and

0.37% respectively. Key stocks like TRANSCORP, DANGSUGAR,

CWG, CUTIX, and DANGCEM contributed to these gains. Conversely, the Insurance, Banking, and Oil & Gas sectors

experienced declines of 2.17%, 2.06%, and 0.42% respectively.

These sectors were impacted by cautious investor sentiment and sell-offs in select mid and highcap stocks such as ACCESSCORP, UNITYBNK, LASACO, and ETERNA, as investors meticulously evaluated the interplay of

market and economic conditions.

Trading activity remained subdued with low volumes and a bearish undertone. Weekly deals decreased by 3.83% to 29,477

deals. The average traded volume decreased by 2.98% to 1.69 billion units, while the weekly average value increased by

13.60% to N21.97 billion compared to the previous week’s N19.34 billion.

Amid the negative market breadth, certain stocks stood out. LINKASSURE (+18%), CORNERST (+10%), and WEMA (+8%)

emerged as the top performers of the week, drawing the interest of astute investors. Conversely, NEM (-10%), UNITYBNK (-

10%), and ETERNA (-9%) faced declines due to unfavorable price movements. This week’s market activity reflected a delicate

balance between cautious optimism and potential challenges in the investment landscape.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, the equity market’s trajectory unfolds at the nexus of nuanced factors, encompassing

not only bargain hunting and macroeconomic data assimilation but also ministerial portfolio allocation, FX market dynamics

propelled by the infusion of a $3 billion cash loan, and the impending earnings releases from prominent tier-1 banks. Amidst

this tapestry, a feeling of careful optimism rules as market stakeholders navigate the intricate curves to take advantage of

evolving opportunities within a dynamic investment landscape. Meanwhile, we continue to advise investors on taking positions

in stocks with sound fundamentals