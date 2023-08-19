Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Bearish Undertone in Blue-Chip Stocks Halts ASI Six-Week Bullish Run by 93bps….

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

After six consecutive weeks of upward momentum, the local stock market’s bullish streak came to a pause as the benchmark
index experienced a 0.93% decline week-on-week, closing at 64,721.09 points. This dip was attributed to sell-offs and profit
booking in high-priced and blue-chip stocks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The cautious sentiment was driven by investors adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, analyzing the recently released July Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 24.08% and its potential impact on market instruments.

Consequently, the market capitalization of listed equities also witnessed a marginal 0.42% reduction week-on-week, settling
at N35.42 trillion compared to the previous week’s N35.57 trillion. This decline translated to N1 50.14 billion in losses for investors, yet the year-to-date return of the All-Share Index (ASI) remained at an impressive 26.28%, highlighting the Nigerian market’s resilience amid global uncertainties.

Sector-wise, the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods sectors were notable gainers, posting week-onweek increases of 2.39% and
0.37% respectively. Key stocks like TRANSCORP, DANGSUGAR,

CWG, CUTIX, and DANGCEM contributed to these gains. Conversely, the Insurance, Banking, and Oil & Gas sectors
experienced declines of 2.17%, 2.06%, and 0.42% respectively.

These sectors were impacted by cautious investor sentiment and sell-offs in select mid and highcap stocks such as ACCESSCORP, UNITYBNK, LASACO, and ETERNA, as investors meticulously evaluated the interplay of
market and economic conditions.

Trading activity remained subdued with low volumes and a bearish undertone. Weekly deals decreased by 3.83% to 29,477
deals. The average traded volume decreased by 2.98% to 1.69 billion units, while the weekly average value increased by
13.60% to N21.97 billion compared to the previous week’s N19.34 billion.

Amid the negative market breadth, certain stocks stood out. LINKASSURE (+18%), CORNERST (+10%), and WEMA (+8%)
emerged as the top performers of the week, drawing the interest of astute investors. Conversely, NEM (-10%), UNITYBNK (-
10%), and ETERNA (-9%) faced declines due to unfavorable price movements. This week’s market activity reflected a delicate
balance between cautious optimism and potential challenges in the investment landscape.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, the equity market’s trajectory unfolds at the nexus of nuanced factors, encompassing
not only bargain hunting and macroeconomic data assimilation but also ministerial portfolio allocation, FX market dynamics
propelled by the infusion of a $3 billion cash loan, and the impending earnings releases from prominent tier-1 banks. Amidst
this tapestry, a feeling of careful optimism rules as market stakeholders navigate the intricate curves to take advantage of
evolving opportunities within a dynamic investment landscape. Meanwhile, we continue to advise investors on taking positions
in stocks with sound fundamentals

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Govt Neoliberal Monetary Policy Measures Driving Nigeria’s Inflationary Landscape……
Next article
Canadian Based Nigerians Extradited to US Over Attempt To Steal $25m COVID Benefits
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Canadian Based Nigerians Extradited to US Over Attempt To Steal $25m COVID Benefits

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Sakiru Olanrewaju Ambali, one of two Nigerian citizens residing...

Tinubu’s Govt Neoliberal Monetary Policy Measures Driving Nigeria’s Inflationary Landscape……

Godwin Okafor -
In July 2023, Nigeria's inflation rate surged to 24.08%,...

Gas Catalyst Speeding Nigeria’s Economic Restructuring, Tinubu Affirms

Saraki Mohammed -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his administration’s unalloyed...

Awoniyi scores as Forest defeats Sheffield United.

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Chris Wood secured Nottingham Forest's inaugural Premier League victory...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Canadian Based Nigerians Extradited to US Over Attempt To Steal $25m COVID Benefits

Top Stories 0
Sakiru Olanrewaju Ambali, one of two Nigerian citizens residing...

Tinubu’s Govt Neoliberal Monetary Policy Measures Driving Nigeria’s Inflationary Landscape……

Analysis 0
In July 2023, Nigeria's inflation rate surged to 24.08%,...

Gas Catalyst Speeding Nigeria’s Economic Restructuring, Tinubu Affirms

News Analysis 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his administration’s unalloyed...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights