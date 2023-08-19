Awoniyi scores as Forest defeats Sheffield United.

Chris Wood secured Nottingham Forest’s inaugural Premier League victory of the season, with his last-minute header sealing a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Friday.

Wood’s goal in the 89th minute at the City Ground allowed Forest to recover from their 2-1 loss to Arsenal in their season opener the previous weekend.

The early lead in the first half was taken by Steve Cooper’s team, thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s headed goal.

Gustavo Hamer leveled the score before halftime on his Blades debut. The midfielder had recently joined from second-tier Coventry.

Wood’s dramatic late intervention resulted in back-to-back defeats for United, who had returned to the Premier League after being promoted as Championship runners-up last season.

The Blades were previously defeated 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace in their opening match.

Extending back to the previous season, Forest achieved a four-match winning streak at the City Ground as a top-flight side for the first time since 1996.

Awoniyi, who was Forest’s top scorer in the previous season, justified Cooper’s decision to reinstate him in the starting lineup.

He became only the second Forest player to score in six consecutive games in the Premier League, the first being Stan Collymore in 1995.

In this first top-flight clash between the two teams since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93, Forest took just three minutes to take control.

Serge Aurier’s cross was perfectly met by Awoniyi, who outmuscled two defenders and powered a forceful header past United’s goalkeeper, Wes Foderingham.

Over the past 15 years, apart from Awoniyi, only two other players—Christian Benteke for Aston Villa in 2015 and Erling Haaland for Manchester City last season—have scored six consecutive goals for their respective clubs.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s low strike from the area’s edge was saved by Foderingham, as Forest surged forward in pursuit of a second goal.

Awoniyi and Aurier threatened once again, with Ahmedhodzic’s last-ditch clearance preventing the Nigerian forward from scoring another goal.

After a challenging beginning, United finally managed a shot when Vini Souza’s 25-yard curling effort was well-saved by Matt Turner.

Turner was called upon again when John Egan’s close-range attempt from Hamer’s corner was mishit towards goal.

The Blades’ pressure bore fruit in the 48th minute when Hamer impressively curled a shot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Awoniyi believed he had restored Forest’s lead, but his deft finish was disallowed for offside.

Foderingham thwarted Willy Boly’s close-range strike from a corner, while Turner rescued Forest with a fine save from Beni Traore.

Both teams fiercely pursued a winner, but it was Forest who struck gold in the 89th minute.

Once more, it was Aurier who provided the assist with a precise cross that Wood deftly directed past Foderingham, much to the jubilation of the lively City Ground crowd.