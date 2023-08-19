Menu
Appeal Court rejects Smart Adeyemi’s challenge against Ododo’s candidacy in the Kogi poll.

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has rejected an appeal presented by Senator Smart Adeyemi, seeking to invalidate the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Kogi State. This primary election resulted in Usman Ododo becoming the party’s candidate for the upcoming November 11 governorship election.

The court found no merit in the appeal argued by Adekunle Oladapo Otitoju on behalf of Senator Adeyemi and subsequently dismissed it.

In a unanimous decision from a three-member panel, the court concluded that Adeyemi, who previously represented Kogi West Senatorial District, failed to substantiate the serious criminal allegations he had made against the conduct of the primary election by the APC and its leaders.

Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaib, delivering the lead judgment, addressed all three contentious issues against Adeyemi. He stated that the criminal nature of the allegations, including manipulation and falsification of primary election results, required robust evidence beyond reasonable doubt, as stipulated by the law.

Another claim by the appellant, asserting denial of a fair hearing by the APC’s Appeal Committee, was dismissed by Justice Shuaib on the grounds that it was not initially raised in the originating summons at the Federal High Court, hence couldn’t be introduced as a fresh matter at the Court of Appeal.

In light of the lack of substantial and corroborative evidence from Adeyemi, the Court of Appeal considered his allegations as mere assertions with no significant probative value. Consequently, the appeal was rejected for lacking merit.

The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 12.

This earlier judgment had concluded that Adeyemi had not successfully demonstrated his claims that Ododo’s nomination by the APC was unlawful.

Samuel Onyekwe
