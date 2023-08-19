Menu
Afrobeat Singer Wizkid Loses Mother, Jane Balogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 19, 2023.

Nigerian Afrobeat and hip hop singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother.

The mother of the Star, mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun died around 1:30 am on Friday.

Wizkid’s long-serving manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening.

He said: “Yes, she died this morning, at about 1:30 am.”

The late Balogun is the mother to two other children; Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

She was a pillar of support in Wizkid’s successful music career.

As of the time this report was filed, Wizkid had not made a public statement regarding the loss.(www.naija247news.com).

