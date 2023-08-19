Afrobeat Singer Wizkid Loses Mother, Jane Balogun

August 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Afrobeat and hip hop singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother.

The mother of the Star, mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun died around 1:30 am on Friday.

Wizkid’s long-serving manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening.

He said: “Yes, she died this morning, at about 1:30 am.”

The late Balogun is the mother to two other children; Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

She was a pillar of support in Wizkid’s successful music career.

As of the time this report was filed, Wizkid had not made a public statement regarding the loss.(www.naija247news.com).