Health news

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Visits Ukraine For First Time In 15 years

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 18,2023.

Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala visited Kyiv, capital of Ukraine on Thursday, August 17.

The visit was her first to the war torn country in 15 years.

She met Ukranian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who thanked the WTO for its political support and assistance in overcoming the challenges posed by Russia, which is provoking a global food crisis.

The parties also discussed the development of trade and its digitalisation.

She also went to Irpin, in Kyiv where she was shown the massive destruction caused by Russia’s war. Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn announced this on Telegram.

According to the mayor, he showed the WTO head the aftermath of Russians’ crimes in the town.

The last time Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala visited Ukraine was 15 years ago, so today she was both impressed by our development over the time and by the terrible destruction that the Russians inflicted on us. She informed that the World Trade Organization will join the reconstruction of our country. Financial assistance will be provided at the state level,” Markushyn said.

He informed about one more good news from the WTO head: “The World Trade Organization is launching programmes to support small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

