WAR IN WEST AFRICA as ECOWAS defence chiefs agree ‘D-day’ for Niger military intervention

West Africa’s primary regional bloc has set a designated “D-day” for a potential military intervention to restore democracy in Niger following the ousting and detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by generals last month.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to activate a standby force as a final option if diplomatic efforts fail. ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, announced their readiness and emphasized ongoing peaceful engagement with Niger’s military leaders.

Musah stated, “The D-day is also decided. We’ve already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention.” He mentioned that while preparations are underway for a mediation mission, no doors have been closed. The defense chiefs convened to refine details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if negotiations with the coup leaders prove ineffective.

Bazoum’s detention since the July 26 coup has raised international concerns, and ECOWAS seeks to address the situation. Despite threats of military intervention, economic sanctions, and travel restrictions, Niger’s military leaders are maintaining their grip on power as negotiations stall.

Using force could exacerbate instability in the impoverished Sahel region, already grappling with armed group conflicts. Additionally, Niger’s strategic significance due to its uranium, oil reserves, and role in combating armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) adds complexity to the situation.