Menu
Search
Subscribe
EducationColleges

UNICAL Suspends Dean of Law Faculty Over Alleged sexual harassment.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naija247news reports that female students of the Law Faculty had on Monday staged a protest in the University’s premises, accusing Prof. Ndifon of sexual harrasment, among others.

In a viral video making rounds on Twitter, the students were seen holding placards with different inscriptions, calling out the lecturer for allegedly harassing them.

The management of University of Calabar in regards to this development has suspended Prof. Cyril Ndifon, Dean, Faculty of Law, for alleged violation of the institution’s extant laws and policies.

A letter signed by the University’s Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe, said that the suspension takes effect from August 17, 2023.

The suspension order was sequel to the Dean’s response to a query earlier issued to him by the University’s authorities, which the Vice Chancellor was not satisfied with.

The Vice Chancellor, as stated in the suspension letter, has also relieved Ndifon of his position as Dean of the Law Faculty, stressing that Ndifon remained suspended pending the outcome of investigation by a panel that will be set-up to find out if the allegations levelled against him were true or not.

“Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023 on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter which was dated 16th August, 2023.

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has therefore directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023.

“You are to hand over all University property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the University premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating these allegations,” the suspension letter stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Transcorp Plc appoints Peter Ikenga as MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Ltd
Next article
Lagos socialite,Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda,rescued after attempting to commit suicide
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Remands Football Coach Who Killed His Ex-lover, Harvested Her Intestines In Ondo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. The 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who was accused...

Former Arsenal Star, Theo Walcott Announces Immediate Retirement From Football

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has announced his...

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Visits Ukraine For First Time In 15 years

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO),...

Ganduje says Nigeria Is Better Being Led By Tinubu With A Track Record Than Someone Stupid

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Remands Football Coach Who Killed His Ex-lover, Harvested Her Intestines In Ondo

Law and Order 0
August 18,2023. The 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who was accused...

Former Arsenal Star, Theo Walcott Announces Immediate Retirement From Football

Sports 0
August 18,2023. Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has announced his...

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Visits Ukraine For First Time In 15 years

Health news 0
August 18,2023. Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO),...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights