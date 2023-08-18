UNICAL Suspends Dean of Law Faculty Over Alleged sexual harassment.

August 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naija247news reports that female students of the Law Faculty had on Monday staged a protest in the University’s premises, accusing Prof. Ndifon of sexual harrasment, among others.

In a viral video making rounds on Twitter, the students were seen holding placards with different inscriptions, calling out the lecturer for allegedly harassing them.

The management of University of Calabar in regards to this development has suspended Prof. Cyril Ndifon, Dean, Faculty of Law, for alleged violation of the institution’s extant laws and policies.

A letter signed by the University’s Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe, said that the suspension takes effect from August 17, 2023.

The suspension order was sequel to the Dean’s response to a query earlier issued to him by the University’s authorities, which the Vice Chancellor was not satisfied with.

The Vice Chancellor, as stated in the suspension letter, has also relieved Ndifon of his position as Dean of the Law Faculty, stressing that Ndifon remained suspended pending the outcome of investigation by a panel that will be set-up to find out if the allegations levelled against him were true or not.

“Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023 on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter which was dated 16th August, 2023.

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has therefore directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023.

“You are to hand over all University property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the University premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating these allegations,” the suspension letter stated.(www.naija247news.com).