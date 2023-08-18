Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu’s Govt Begins Documentation Ahead of Ministers’ Swearing-in

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 18,2023.

The documentation of new ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s administration will begin on Saturday and end on Sunday, August 20.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri.

It read, “Ministers-designate are to please note that their documentation will take place at the Conference Room, General Services Office, Second Floor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday 20.

The following documents are required for documentation;

Curriculum Vitae; Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age and Two passport photographs.

“Each minister-designate is to provide the names of their three guests during the documentation process for access to the venue. ”(www naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

