Ten dies as Jet Crashes on Expressway in Malaysia

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 10 people have died after a charter plane crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, August 17 in Malaysia.

The plane, carrying six passengers and two flight crew, departed from Langkawi International Airport and was headed to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said in a statement.

“First contact made by the aircraft with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2.47 p.m. [local time (2.47 a.m. ET)] and landing clearance was given at 2:48pm,” according to the statement. At 2.51 p.m. local time, the “Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft,” the statement added.

The plane crashed into a car and a motorcycle, each carrying one individual, reported state newspaper Berita Harian, citing Selangor Police Head Hussein Omar Khan.

“Forensic personnel are in the process of collecting the remains and will bring them to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem examination and identification process,” Khan said, according to the state newspaper, adding that the Ministry of Transport will conduct an investigation.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said investigations were ongoing.

“No one survived the crash,” he said at a press conference. “Victims (on the road) will also still need to be identified, will update in due time. Forensic confirmation needs to be taken.”

The shocking footage taken by witnesses shows as the plane swerves then crashes on the express way releasing smoke into the air.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

