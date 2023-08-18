Menu
Political parties

Shehu Sani Reveals: Portfolios of Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Don’t Benefit the Southwest

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker Shehu Sani has commented on President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, stating that their portfolios are an improvement over those of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. He believes that despite claims that the list favors the Southwest, it is actually more balanced and fairer than Buhari’s. Sani points out that the issue lies in the positions assigned to the nominees, emphasizing that it’s about suitability rather than nepotism.

Taking to Twitter, Sani wrote, “Reactions continue to pour in regarding the ministers’ portfolios. Some think the list favored the South West, but I disagree. It’s a more balanced and equitable list compared to Buhari’s. The real concern is about the right fit, not crude favoritism.”

Additionally, Sani has expressed his thoughts on the portfolio allocation by President Tinubu. Notably, Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor, was named FCT Minister, while Mohammed Badaru, former Governor of Jigawa State, was chosen as Minister of Defence. Bello Mattawale, the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, was appointed Minister of State, Defense.

In response, Sani, through his Twitter account, suggested that the Defence Minister position should ideally be occupied by someone with a military background, considering the nation’s security challenges. He stressed that the role shouldn’t be solely political, especially given the current circumstances. Sani tweeted, “Given the security challenges our country faces, I believe the Defence Minister should be a retired military officer with a proven track record. This role shouldn’t be purely political, especially in these times.”

Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

