“OPM Pastor raped and impregnated a 14 year old girl” – Happie Boys alleges.

August 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Chicken Republic employees known as the ‘Happie Boys,’ Kelechi and Johnson, who were later awarded scholarships by OPM Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere to study in Cyprus, have recently made a public statement.

They claim that the pastor raped a 14-year-old girl, backed by documents and audio shared on Instagram by gossipmill.

According to the boys, the pastor also allegedly had carnal knowledge of the girl, whose identity remains undisclosed.

Despite this, concerned individuals are engaging in the comments section, expressing their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

funaya_: “I can’t believe someone came out to speak on how a pastor raped a 14 year old girl (with clear evidence!!) and you people are bashing the boys & saying they are ungrateful. Be fucking for real!! So they should become slaves and turn a blind eye to evil just because he gave them some money?? Don’t u know many of these powerful people use their money, gifts & acts of kindness as tools to manipulate people? Wow!”

gylliananthonette: “If its true, then they did well by coming to the public about it. You guys should actually ask if its true or not and not just condemn the boys.”(www.naija247news.com).