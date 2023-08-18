Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

“OPM Pastor raped and impregnated a 14 year old girl” – Happie Boys alleges.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Chicken Republic employees known as the ‘Happie Boys,’ Kelechi and Johnson, who were later awarded scholarships by OPM Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere to study in Cyprus, have recently made a public statement.

They claim that the pastor raped a 14-year-old girl, backed by documents and audio shared on Instagram by gossipmill.

According to the boys, the pastor also allegedly had carnal knowledge of the girl, whose identity remains undisclosed.

Despite this, concerned individuals are engaging in the comments section, expressing their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

funaya_: “I can’t believe someone came out to speak on how a pastor raped a 14 year old girl (with clear evidence!!) and you people are bashing the boys & saying they are ungrateful. Be fucking for real!! So they should become slaves and turn a blind eye to evil just because he gave them some money?? Don’t u know many of these powerful people use their money, gifts & acts of kindness as tools to manipulate people? Wow!”

gylliananthonette: “If its true, then they did well by coming to the public about it. You guys should actually ask if its true or not and not just condemn the boys.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Govt Begins Documentation Ahead of Ministers’ Swearing-in
Next article
“All Eyes On The Judiciary” slogan not offensive to a right thinking person by Atedo Peterside
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

KPIs and priorities for the ministers as Tinubu announces portfolios by Etim Etim

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
With their portfolios announced last night, the new ministers...

Investors led by Transcorp secure a 60% ownership stake in Abuja DisCo

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Transcorp Power Limited, at the helm of a consortium...

Fulham woo Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun Valued at £50 Million

Emman Tochi -
Fulham is reportedly exploring an unexpected transfer move for...

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, and more named in PFA Player of the Year shortlist

Emman Tochi -
Manchester City's triumphant trio consisting of Erling Haaland, Kevin...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

KPIs and priorities for the ministers as Tinubu announces portfolios by Etim Etim

Opinion 0
With their portfolios announced last night, the new ministers...

Investors led by Transcorp secure a 60% ownership stake in Abuja DisCo

Data & News Analysis 0
Transcorp Power Limited, at the helm of a consortium...

Fulham woo Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun Valued at £50 Million

FootBall 0
Fulham is reportedly exploring an unexpected transfer move for...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights