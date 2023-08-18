Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

NLC and TUC Decline N180 Billion Palliatives, Citing Lack of Trust in Governors

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Organized labor has criticized the Federal Government’s allocation of a N180 billion palliative package to states as a means to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have voiced concerns about entrusting governors with the funds, arguing that politicians, rather than the impoverished, would reap the benefits of the N5 billion funds designated for each state’s distribution to citizens.

In response to the government’s initiative, Chris Onyeka, Assistant National Secretary-General of the NLC, expressed skepticism about the funds reaching intended recipients. He dismissed the allocation as insufficient and emphasized that the NLC would adhere to previously agreed-upon milestones and insist on their proper implementation. Tommy Etim, TUC Deputy National President, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for oversight on fund allocation to ensure accountability.

NLC President Joe Ajaero further criticized the palliative approach, likening it to sharing N2,000 and a cup of rice among the impoverished citizens of the country.

Ajaero highlighted the lack of trust in state governors, many of whom have not adhered to minimum wage payment requirements. He questioned whether distributing such meager resources was an adequate response to the country’s challenges and called for more meaningful governance that truly serves the interests of the people.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
APC Claims Adeleke is Stockpiling Federal Government Palliatives Sent to Osun
Next article
As Nigeria’s insecurity crisis escalates, the North-Central and North-West regions sink into a staggering debt of N902 billion.
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’ on X – Elon Musk

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elon musk, the CEO of X...

Niger becomes hotbed of disinformation after July 26 coup

News Wire -
Since the July 26 coup, Niger has become the...

WAR IN WEST AFRICA as ECOWAS defence chiefs agree ‘D-day’ for Niger military intervention

News Wire -
West Africa's primary regional bloc has set a designated...

As Nigeria’s insecurity crisis escalates, the North-Central and North-West regions sink into a staggering debt of N902 billion.

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
poor revenue persists At least 77 percent of both...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’ on X – Elon Musk

Technology 0
August 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elon musk, the CEO of X...

Niger becomes hotbed of disinformation after July 26 coup

Africanism 0
Since the July 26 coup, Niger has become the...

WAR IN WEST AFRICA as ECOWAS defence chiefs agree ‘D-day’ for Niger military intervention

Geopolitics 0
West Africa's primary regional bloc has set a designated...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights