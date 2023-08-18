NLC and TUC Decline N180 Billion Palliatives, Citing Lack of Trust in Governors

Organized labor has criticized the Federal Government’s allocation of a N180 billion palliative package to states as a means to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have voiced concerns about entrusting governors with the funds, arguing that politicians, rather than the impoverished, would reap the benefits of the N5 billion funds designated for each state’s distribution to citizens.

In response to the government’s initiative, Chris Onyeka, Assistant National Secretary-General of the NLC, expressed skepticism about the funds reaching intended recipients. He dismissed the allocation as insufficient and emphasized that the NLC would adhere to previously agreed-upon milestones and insist on their proper implementation. Tommy Etim, TUC Deputy National President, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for oversight on fund allocation to ensure accountability.

NLC President Joe Ajaero further criticized the palliative approach, likening it to sharing N2,000 and a cup of rice among the impoverished citizens of the country.

Ajaero highlighted the lack of trust in state governors, many of whom have not adhered to minimum wage payment requirements. He questioned whether distributing such meager resources was an adequate response to the country’s challenges and called for more meaningful governance that truly serves the interests of the people.