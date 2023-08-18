Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

“My bum-bum is bigger than what you see on camera” – Blessing CEO

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has disclosed how people scream whenever they see her backside in real life.

Blessing revealed how much weight she has added despite the fact that she did a liposuction not too long ago. Speaking on why she has added so much weight, she said she eats so much food at a time and doesn’t exercise or go to the gym unlike others.

Blessingceo noted that the beauty of her weight gain is because she has added weight in all part of her body including her legs and backside, adding that her backside is way bigger than what people see online.

In her words, she said:

” My bum-bum is bigger than what you see on camera.my bum-bum is not big on camera, if you see it in real life. When I go down from my car and people shout Jesus, that’s how crazy it is”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“All Eyes On The Judiciary” slogan not offensive to a right thinking person by Atedo Peterside
Next article
Shehu Sani Reveals: Portfolios of Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Don’t Benefit the Southwest
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

KPIs and priorities for the ministers as Tinubu announces portfolios by Etim Etim

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
With their portfolios announced last night, the new ministers...

Investors led by Transcorp secure a 60% ownership stake in Abuja DisCo

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Transcorp Power Limited, at the helm of a consortium...

Fulham woo Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun Valued at £50 Million

Emman Tochi -
Fulham is reportedly exploring an unexpected transfer move for...

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, and more named in PFA Player of the Year shortlist

Emman Tochi -
Manchester City's triumphant trio consisting of Erling Haaland, Kevin...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

KPIs and priorities for the ministers as Tinubu announces portfolios by Etim Etim

Opinion 0
With their portfolios announced last night, the new ministers...

Investors led by Transcorp secure a 60% ownership stake in Abuja DisCo

Data & News Analysis 0
Transcorp Power Limited, at the helm of a consortium...

Fulham woo Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun Valued at £50 Million

FootBall 0
Fulham is reportedly exploring an unexpected transfer move for...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights