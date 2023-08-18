“My bum-bum is bigger than what you see on camera” – Blessing CEO

August 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has disclosed how people scream whenever they see her backside in real life.

Blessing revealed how much weight she has added despite the fact that she did a liposuction not too long ago. Speaking on why she has added so much weight, she said she eats so much food at a time and doesn’t exercise or go to the gym unlike others.

Blessingceo noted that the beauty of her weight gain is because she has added weight in all part of her body including her legs and backside, adding that her backside is way bigger than what people see online.

In her words, she said:

” My bum-bum is bigger than what you see on camera.my bum-bum is not big on camera, if you see it in real life. When I go down from my car and people shout Jesus, that’s how crazy it is”(www.naija247news.com).