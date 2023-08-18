Menu
Liverpool Sign Japan Midfielder Wataru Endo From Stuttgart On Four-Year Deal

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 18,2023.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 30-year-old Japan international has signed a four-year contract which will keep him at Anfield until 2027, in a deal worth £16.2m.

Endo, who arrives on Merseyside after four seasons at Stuttgart, where he made 133 appearances and scored 15 goals, told the club’s website: “I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool.

“It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.

“It’s going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can’t wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans

“I play as a No 6 and I’m like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have a good organisation in the middle. I think that’s my job.”

Liverpool’s pursuit of Endo came after unsuccessful attempts to sign Moises Caiceido and Romeo Lavia, both of whom joined Chelsea.

Endo follows Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai into Anfield as part of the club’s midfield refresh following the departures of captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

