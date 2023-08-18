Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Lagos socialite,Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda,rescued after attempting to commit suicide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda, was rescued after attempting to commit su!c!de on Third mainland bridge on Thursday, evening August 17.

She drove her Lexus SUV to the bridge, came down and was about to jump into the Lagoon when she was rescued by persons who were there at the time.

Videos shared online shows her dressed in black, weeping as she was held by people who rescued her. Sobowale is a beauty entrepreneur well known in Lagos circle.

Farida made news two months ago when she held a talk of the town wedding ceremony with her man, Demola, in Lagos. There are rumors that their marriage has now packed up and that this has largely affected her mental health.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UNICAL Suspends Dean of Law Faculty Over Alleged sexual harassment.
Next article
Ten dies as Jet Crashes on Expressway in Malaysia
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Remands Football Coach Who Killed His Ex-lover, Harvested Her Intestines In Ondo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. The 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who was accused...

Former Arsenal Star, Theo Walcott Announces Immediate Retirement From Football

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has announced his...

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Visits Ukraine For First Time In 15 years

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO),...

Ganduje says Nigeria Is Better Being Led By Tinubu With A Track Record Than Someone Stupid

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 18,2023. The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Remands Football Coach Who Killed His Ex-lover, Harvested Her Intestines In Ondo

Law and Order 0
August 18,2023. The 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who was accused...

Former Arsenal Star, Theo Walcott Announces Immediate Retirement From Football

Sports 0
August 18,2023. Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has announced his...

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Visits Ukraine For First Time In 15 years

Health news 0
August 18,2023. Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO),...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights