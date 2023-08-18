Investors led by Transcorp secure a 60% ownership stake in Abuja DisCo

Transcorp Power Limited, at the helm of a consortium of investors, has successfully acquired a substantial 60 percent ownership stake in the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). Reports indicate that Christopher Ezeafulukwe, the incumbent MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Limited, will transition into the position of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) at AEDC.

Ezeafulukwe’s appointment holds the promise of playing a pivotal role in rejuvenating AEDC, the primary power provider for the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja. His professional journey includes previously holding the position of MD/CEO at Transcorp Power Ltd, Ughelli, a 972-MW thermal plant.

Under his astute leadership, Transcorp Power Ltd has consistently outperformed in the Nigerian power sector. It became the first successor power company from the 2013 power privatization program to be released from post-privatization monitoring by the National Council on Privatization, surpassing their expectations. This achievement showcases the transformative capability of the Transcorp Group.

The Ughelli Power plant, acquired by Transcorp Group in 2013, exemplifies the Group’s prowess. With an available capacity of 160MW at acquisition, it surged by a remarkable 227% to reach 680.83MW in just four years, surpassing the Bureau of Public Enterprise’s (BPE) five-year target of 670MW.

The mantle of MD at Transcorp Power will be passed on to Peter Ikenga, currently the CEO of Transcorp Energy.

In the background, the acquisition of AEDC has a backstory. In December 2021, United Bank of Africa (UBA) took control of AEDC due to the inability of its major stakeholder, Kann Consortium, to service a $122 million debt owed to the bank. Kann Consortium, having obtained a loan from UBA in 2013 to acquire AEDC, held a 60 percent stake in the distribution company. In April 2023, the bank announced its intention to sell AEDC to recover the debt.

The developments reached a climax in May 2023, as the national council on privatization granted approval for the Transcorp-led consortium to be the preferred bidder for AEDC. (Source: Naija247news)