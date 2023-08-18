Menu
Ganduje says Nigeria Is Better Being Led By Tinubu With A Track Record Than Someone Stupid

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 18,2023.

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that Nigeria is too big to be led by someone ‘’from the blues” who has no success track record as President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje who became the 6th chairman of the ruling party on August 3, stated this while speaking at a political meeting at the national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, August 17. He argued that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the wherewithal to administer the country.

Ganduje who did not mention the names of persons from “the blues” that jostled for the exalted seat of the presidency in the recently held general elections, referred to Tinubu’s antecedents as Lagos state governor to buttress his assertions.

 

“Our principal is the right man we have been yearning for to mount the leadership of the country. He has succeeded in doing that before now. You have to assess people from where they are coming from, you have to look at their C.V, their disposition towards leadership, and not just support people from the blues.

Nigeria is too big for that. Asiwaju is a man of institutions, and a man known for developing institutions. That is why we have sustainability in Lagos State. Lagos State is sustainable not because he was governor for 20 years but because he laid the foundation for sustainability.

Lagos today is one of the greatest states in Nigeria and Africa. We supported him because we want a mirror image of that kind of sustainability for Nigeria. Asiwaju is equal to the task.

He will reform the system, the economy, the institutions and address all the social economic issues to take Nigeria to the next level. We believe he would make a big mark of change in Nigeria.”he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

