Fulham woo Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun Valued at £50 Million

Fulham is reportedly exploring an unexpected transfer move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, with a potential valuation of up to £50 million. The American international showcased his skills on loan at Reims last season, enjoying a prolific run in Ligue 1. However, facing substantial competition for a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad, he might be considering a transfer this summer.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the latest report from the Daily Mail, Fulham is contemplating an expenditure of around £50 million to secure Balogun’s services, as they seek a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the forward position. Additionally, the Mail indicates that Fulham has reached out to Manchester United about Eric Bailly, who has seen reduced playing time at Old Trafford.

Should Arsenal manage to fetch £50 million for a backup player who developed through their academy, it would likely present a tempting offer that’s hard to resist. Balogun’s impressive loan spell at Reims last season saw him netting 22 goals, potentially paving the way for a permanent departure.

In this ongoing transfer window, Fulham has already made acquisitions including Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey, and Adama Traore.