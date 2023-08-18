Former CBN Director Urges Tinubu to Decrease Governance Expenses

Titus Okunrounmu, a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has offered counsel to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, suggesting that they should take measures to lower the cost of governance in order to address the nation’s escalating debt. Speaking in an interview in Ota, Ogun State on Thursday, Mr. Okunrounmu characterized the recent release of ministerial portfolios as excessive for a country grappling with significant debt.

He went on to emphasize that considering the extensive borrowing to fund the nation’s recurrent budget, there’s a reduced need for a large number of ministers and an inflated count of special assistants. Such a scenario would inevitably lead to additional expenses in terms of allowances and official vehicles.

Mr. Okunrounmu pointed out that these excesses were not accounted for in the 2023 federal budget, causing revenue estimates to fall short in covering the recurrent budget. He added that instilling financial discipline within the government is crucial to combating corruption within ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and ultimately curbing the country’s debt burden.

In his advice to the Tinubu administration, Mr. Okunrounmu urged a heightened dedication to consistency in policies, aiming to foster an environment conducive to attracting foreign investors to the nation.