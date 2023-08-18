Menu
Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, and more named in PFA Player of the Year shortlist

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Manchester City’s triumphant trio consisting of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and John Stones have been nominated for the prestigious PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. This esteemed shortlist of six outstanding players also includes Arsenal’s dynamic duo, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, along with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Erling Haaland emerges as the frontrunner to secure this peer-elected honor, thanks to his extraordinary feat of breaking the Premier League single-season goalscoring record with an impressive tally of 36 goals in just 35 matches. This accomplishment forms part of his remarkable total of 52 goals across all competitions, contributing significantly to Manchester City’s remarkable achievement of clinching the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles.

Kevin De Bruyne, a two-time PFA Player of the Year winner in 2020 and 2021, played a pivotal role by providing 18 assists and netting seven goals in the league, thereby propelling Manchester City towards their third consecutive championship.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

