Court Remands Football Coach Who Killed His Ex-lover, Harvested Her Intestines In Ondo

August 18,2023.

The 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and harvesting her intestines was remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre by an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Thursday, August 17.

The police arraigned Oginni, a staff of the Public Complaint Commission, Akure and football coach, on a count of murder.

The defendant popularly known as Honourable Kole, was reported to have invited his ex-lover, Bosede Adejoro, to his father’s house at Danjuma in Akure, where he gruesomely killed her.

He was alleged to have tied the hands of the woman and poured hot water on her body after killing her in his living room, and also removed her intestines and womb.

In a viral video, the suspect denied being a ritualist, claiming that the deceased slumped and died. He claimed he got so scared that he decided to pour hot water on her body with the hope that it would revive her.

The prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that he committed the offence on August 5, 2023 at No. 9 , Adebobajo Street, Danjuma area, Akure.

Akintimehin alleged that the defendant murdered and cut the body of the 45-year-old victim, Bosede Adejoro.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravenes Section 320 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006.

When the charge was read to the defendant, the court did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction.

In an application, the prosecutor asked the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.(DPP).

Granting the request, Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

He also directed that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for advice.

The case was adjourned till December 4, 2023 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)