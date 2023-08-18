Chadian president welcomes Niger’s junta-appointed prime minister

Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno welcomed Niger’s junta-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, for a visit on Tuesday, the Chadian government announced. A spokesperson for the West African bloc ECOWAS confirmed the group will meet in Ghana later this week to discuss a possible intervention in Niger. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

