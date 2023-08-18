BurnaBoy boasts say creation of the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category at the Grammy Awards.

Nigerian afrofusion artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has implied that his influence played a role in the addition of the “Best African Music Performance” category to the Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy’s album, ‘Twice As Tall,’ clinched the “Best Global Music Album” award at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the self-proclaimed “African Giant” expressed a sense of responsibility for the creation of the new African music category.

Despite this, Burna Boy questioned the potential significance of the newly established ‘Best African Music Performance’ award.

He pondered whether it might be considered a consolation prize and raised the question of its level of prestige. Burna Boy stated, “I do feel somewhat responsible for the new ‘Best African Music Performance’ category, which is nice.

At the same time, what is it really? Is it a consolation category? Will it hold as much prestige? I’m waiting to see.”

In June, the Grammys introduced the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category. The organizers of the awards specified that the category encompasses contemporary and traditional music from the African continent, including genres such as Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano, High Life, Fuji, and more.