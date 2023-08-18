Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Burial Arrangement for Nkem-Owoh’s daughter has been announced.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh has announced the burial arrangements of their daughter Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh

The actor’s late daughter, Kosisochukwu had died battling liver cancer

The burial arrangement for Kosisochukwu as announced by the family on Friday showed that she would be buried on August 24.

It read:

“The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter. The deceased will be buried on August 24.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former CBN Director Urges Tinubu to Decrease Governance Expenses
Next article
Liverpool Sign Japan Midfielder Wataru Endo From Stuttgart On Four-Year Deal
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

KPIs and priorities for the ministers as Tinubu announces portfolios by Etim Etim

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
With their portfolios announced last night, the new ministers...

Investors led by Transcorp secure a 60% ownership stake in Abuja DisCo

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Transcorp Power Limited, at the helm of a consortium...

Fulham woo Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun Valued at £50 Million

Emman Tochi -
Fulham is reportedly exploring an unexpected transfer move for...

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, and more named in PFA Player of the Year shortlist

Emman Tochi -
Manchester City's triumphant trio consisting of Erling Haaland, Kevin...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

KPIs and priorities for the ministers as Tinubu announces portfolios by Etim Etim

Opinion 0
With their portfolios announced last night, the new ministers...

Investors led by Transcorp secure a 60% ownership stake in Abuja DisCo

Data & News Analysis 0
Transcorp Power Limited, at the helm of a consortium...

Fulham woo Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun Valued at £50 Million

FootBall 0
Fulham is reportedly exploring an unexpected transfer move for...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights