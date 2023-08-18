Burial Arrangement for Nkem-Owoh’s daughter has been announced.

August 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh has announced the burial arrangements of their daughter Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh

The actor’s late daughter, Kosisochukwu had died battling liver cancer

The burial arrangement for Kosisochukwu as announced by the family on Friday showed that she would be buried on August 24.

It read:

“The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter. The deceased will be buried on August 24.”(www.naija247news.com).