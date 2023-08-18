BDCs Worried as NNPC’s $3bn FX Intervention May Drop Dollar Below N800.

Bureau de change operators in Nigeria are concerned about the potential for the dollar to drop below N800 due to NNPC’s $3 billion crude oil deal with the African Export-Import Bank, aimed at boosting foreign exchange liquidity in the market.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

They are also facing pressure from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is threatening license withdrawal among other measures.

Following the announcement of the NNPCL’s substantial oil deal, which aims to lower the dollar’s price, the naira has strengthened by N30. The naira closed at N890/USD on Tuesday, N870/USD on Wednesday, and traded within the range of N840 to N845 in the unofficial market.

Since the introduction of a managed float in June this year, the naira had depreciated and almost approached N1000 per dollar. At the beginning of the week, the naira traded at N955 per dollar until the acting CBN governor warned against speculators after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed, a BDC trader in Abuja, expressed, “The CBN’s threat is still affecting the market. We’ve heard that NNPCL secured $3 billion for forex market intervention. We can’t predict what will happen next. The ABCON executives met with the CBN today, and we’ll get feedback by Monday. But for now, there’s no hope for a dollar rise this week. Today, we even sold as low as N810 per dollar. It rose to N845 before the close of trade.”

Financial analyst Kalu Aja shared insights, suggesting that speculators are apprehensive about the short-term impact of the $3 billion on the FX market. He believes the funds will “buy the government some time” to implement policies that enhance net exports.

Aja explained, “It’s the speculators reacting to improved dollar availability to the FGN via NNPC/CBN from advance payment of taxes.

It is a short-term fix, its FX availability to fund obligations. CBN can’t do anything. The nation has to export more on a net basis to empower the CBN to intervene in the currency market.” (Source: Naija247news)