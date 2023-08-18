APC Claims Adeleke is Stockpiling Federal Government Palliatives Sent to Osun

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of withholding Federal Government-provided rice palliatives intended to ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The APC claimed that despite receiving the rice twelve days prior to Thursday, Adeleke has refrained from revealing or distributing the items. The party alleged that five trailer-loads of rice, along with other items donated by the Federal Government, were allocated to Osun as part of the state’s palliatives.

Tajudeen Lawal, the APC state Chairman, expressed concern that the state government had neither announced nor distributed the palliatives. He questioned whether the governor was waiting for hunger to strike before delivering the palliatives to those in need. Lawal urged stakeholders to appeal to Adeleke to release the rice to the needy in a timely manner and avoid any negative implications on the state government’s reputation.

Responding to the allegations, the state government issued a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Public Engagement, Mr. Kolapo Alimi. The government dismissed the APC’s claims as propaganda and clarified that the last batch of palliatives was yet to arrive, delaying the commencement of distribution. Alimi assured the people that the Adeleke administration wouldn’t withhold the palliatives, reassuring the public that they would be distributed once the supply is completed. He emphasized the government’s responsible approach and urged citizens to disregard the APC’s accusations.

Alimi explained, “The rice palliatives will be distributed as soon as the last tranche comes into the state by today or tomorrow. We assure the good people of Osun that the government of Ademola Adeleke will not deny them of the rice palliatives, and we urge all to disregard the propaganda of the APC.

This government is a responsible one, we are not hoarding the rice palliatives but waiting for the supply to be completed by the agency of the federal government before we commence distribution.”