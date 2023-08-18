Menu
“All Eyes On The Judiciary” slogan not offensive to a right thinking person by Atedo Peterside

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, has described the controversial ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ slogan as a neutral slogan that should ordinarily not offend a right-thinking person.

DAILY POST reports that the All Eyes on the Election Tribunal Judges narrative began as a social media campaign by supporters of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

As the Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the petitions challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory, Nigerians in the ‘Diaspora for Good Governance’ put out the campaign to push for purported justice.

Following the popularity of the slogan recently plastered on billboards across Nigeria, the Federal Government disbanded the Secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel, ASP for approving it, claiming it was offensive to the judiciary.

The Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo ordered the removal of the billboards nationwide, insisting it was a blackmail on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Speaking of the development on X, formerly known as Twitter on Friday, Peterside wrote: “For the record, methinks #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary is a neutral slogan that should ordinarily not offend a right-thinking and sincere person in a civilised society.”

