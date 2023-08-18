Menu
African Union rejects ECOWAS military intervention in Niger

African Union council ‘rejects’ military intervention

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council, the organ in charge of enforcing the bloc’s decisions, met in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday for talks on the crisis in Niger that one African diplomat described as “difficult”.

According to several sources cited by French media, the council rejected an ECOWAS proposal to stage a military intervention unless the Nigerien military junta cedes power and reinstates President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum has been under house arrest since the July 26 coup.

Speaking to FRANCE 24’s sister station RFI, a diplomat who attended the meeting said many southern and northern African member countries were “fiercely against any military intervention”.

On Wednesday the council had still not issued a joint statement on the bloc’s stance.

10:15am: Niger troops killed in attack near Mali border

Seventeen Niger soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected terrorist groups near the border with Mali, the defence ministry has announced.

A detachment of the armed forces was “the victim of a terrorist ambush near the town of Koutougou” on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, adding that another 20 soldiers had been injured, six of them seriously.

Armed insurgencies have plagued Africa’s Sahel region for more than a decade, breaking out in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

The military junta that seized power in Niamey last month has pointed to the country’s worsening security situation as justification for its coup.

