Politics & Govt News

Wike Is Ready to Cooperate With APC – Ganduje

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 17,2023.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has revealed details of his meeting with minister-designate and former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday, August 15.

Ganduje also revealed that discussions are ongoing for some opposition political parties to collapse into the APC.

When asked if Wike would be joining the APC as a minister in the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration, Ganduje said the former Rivers state governor is ready to cooperate with the ruling party without necessarily joining the ship.He said;

“You know Wike is an honourable Minister-designate, so, he came we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that and also he came to congratulate me and we discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is giving forward and he is ready to cooperate.

But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later”.

On his plan to expand the membership base of the party and if Wike will boost APC’s chances, Ganduje said;

“It will certainly improve the chances of this our party, especially in 2027 and not only that we are coming out with a new blueprint to increase the followership of the party and this will include all strata of officials; those who are in APC and those who are in other political parties. I assure you, very soon, some of the political parties will even merge with the APC. We are doing that underground..

The spirit of national unity does not mean the spirit of one party in Nigeria. Spirit of national unity means spirit of national competence.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Home Gistmania Again, DSS Allows Nnamdi Kanu Access To Medical Surgeon
Next article
Two Nigerians charged with defrauding Kenyan businessman of Ksh60M (N326m)
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

