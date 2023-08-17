Menu
Law and Order

Two Nigerians charged with defrauding Kenyan businessman of Ksh60M (N326m)

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 17,2023.

Two Nigerians have been arraigned before a Kenyan court for defrauding a businessman of Ksh60.4 million in a shoddy deal.

The suspects who were identified as Ali Ojo and Victor Nyekazi Wagwu, were arraigned before Milimani Magistrate Ben Mark Enhubi on charges of cheating and being in the country unlawfully.

They committed the offence between January 20 and May 19, 2023, in Nairobi county jointly with others who are yet to be arrested. They reportedly defrauded one Noor Omar Ahmed of USD 420,000 through fraudulent tricks.

The money was for the purchase of a reagent to clear stamps on the foreign currency funds that Ahmed was to receive as a consideration for the sale of the Lisbon Hotel.

The court claimed that Lisbon Hotel is a family property that the two Nigerians claimed they wanted to buy. Ojo and Wagwu were arrested at Rubis Petrol station near Bellevue Estate in Nairobi County without valid passports and visas.

Applying to be released on bond, the accused said they are Ugandan citizens and were in the country for business. Ojo told the court that he is married to a Kenyan and they have been blessed with five children.He said;

“I am married to a Kenyan and my wife and her parents are in court to prove that l am not a flight risk.

He further asked the court to free him on bond because being a Nigerian is not a tangible reason to deny him bond

The Prosecutor Virginia Kariuki however opposed the release of the duo on bail, saying they are a flight risk as they are foreigners who reside in Uganda and are Nigerian citizens.

She told the court that police have since established that the two accused persons have no visas and once released, they will definitely abscond. The magistrate ordered the two to be remanded in custody until August 18 when he will decide whether to free them on bond or not.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

