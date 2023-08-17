Tinubu, Mark, Ogbeha Rejoice With Babangida On 82nd Birthday

August 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu, former Senate President, Senator David Mark and former military governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, have rejoiced with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida on his 82nd birthday.

In separate statements issued on Wednesday, the trio eulogised the former president as he celebrates another year on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

President Tinubu shared in the joy of celebration with family members, friends, and associates of Badamasi Babangida.

The President, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, congratulated the former military President, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

President Tinubu affirmed the contributions of General Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

He noted the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who has, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

The President prayed for the continuous well-being of General Babangida and his family.

On their parts, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and Senator Tunde Ogbeha have described former military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida as an esteemed leader and an uncommon patriot.

In a statement eulogizing Babangida on his 82nd birthday, Mark and Ogbeha noted the immense contributions of the former leader to the political and social economic development of Nigeria .

Mark was military governor of Niger state while Ogbeha was military governor of Akwa Ibom and defunct Bendel states under Babangida.

They prayed that God continues to grant Babangida good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

The duo recalled that throughout Babangida’s esteemed journey as the former President of Nigeria, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, profound wisdom, and a strong commitment to the betterment of our nation.

According to them: “Your visionary leadership and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the pages of Nigerian history and continues to inspire generations to come.

“Your relentless efforts in fostering unity, promoting social justice, and advocating for economic progress transformed countless lives and communities.

Under your guidance, Nigeria experienced significant advancements in various sectors, fostering an environment of growth and prosperity”.

Beyond Babangida’s political endeavours, they added that he has consistently displayed compassion and empathy for the Nigerian people.

They added: “your exemplary leadership has set a remarkable precedent for aspiring leaders, emphasizing the importance of selflessness and service to others.

“As we celebrate your 82nd birthday, we also recognize the invaluable lessons you have imparted to us throughout your tenure.

“You have shown us that through dialogue, inclusivity, and mutual respect, we can achieve remarkable progress and overcome any obstacle that lies in our path.

“We join the entire nation in expressing our deepest gratitude for your distinguished service, your unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, and commitment to the citizenry .

” May your birthday be a reflection of the immense respect and admiration we have for you, both as a leader and as an individual.

“As you embark on this new chapter of your life, may it be filled with good health, boundless joy, and the fulfillment of all your dreams. May you continue to inspire us with your wisdom, grace, and unwavering spirit”.(www.naija247news.com)