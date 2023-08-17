Menu
Rig hired by Seplat operated illegally — NIMASA

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

August 17, 2023.

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday said that the Ill-fated Drilling Rig, Majestic Rig, that capsized at Ovhor in Warri, Delta State has been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals.

In a statement signed by NIMASA Assistant Director, Public Relations, Edward Osagie, the agency said it has dispatched a team comprising of Search and Rescue and marine accident investigation officers to the scene of the incident.

According to the NIMASA statement, “In line with the mandate of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, which includes safe shipping and cleaner oceans, a team comprising of Search and Rescue and marine accident investigation officers have been dispatched to the scene of the incident involving the Majestic Rig belonging to Depthwize Nigeria Limited, which capsized at Ovhor in Warri, Delta.

“Initial findings have confirmed that the ill-fated Rig is Panama Flagged and has been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals from the Agency.

“The ABS Classed inland Water Drilling 232 feet-long Barge, with a rated drilling depth of 30,000 feet collapsed where it was been towed from N04, 30:34 / E00543:57 enroute Ovhor 21 that belongs to SEPLAT Oil field in Delta.

“NIMASA has initiated contact with the Clean Nigerian Associate, a conglomerate of all International Oil Companies (IOCs’) responsible for the cleaning of Tier 2 oil spill, to establish the level of spillage at the scene of the incident.

“In addition, the Agency is in communication with officials of SEPLAT Energy Limited chatterers of the ill-fated Rig who are expected to officially report the incident within 24 hours in line with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007.” (www.naija247news.com).

