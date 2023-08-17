Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Rapper OJ Blaq Dies After Years Of Battling Kidney Disease

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ghanaian Rapper, Andy Nii Akrashie Popularly known as OJ Blaq, has passed away at the age of 40. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the rapper had been battling kidney disease for several years.

In 2021, OJ Blaq was diagnosed with kidney disease. He underwent dialysis treatment and was waiting for a kidney transplant. However, he passed away on August 17, 2023.

OJ Blaq’s death is a sad loss for the Ghanaian music and entertainment industries. He was a talented artist and a respected figure.

His music will continue to inspire and amuse people for many years to come. May his soul rest in peace. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In
Next article
Next generation perish as dozens of Two dozen Nigerian soldiers die in air crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) To Drive Public Service Transformation In Nigeria

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Imuwahen Ajoonu, Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public...

Next generation perish as dozens of Two dozen Nigerian soldiers die in air crash

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
At least two dozen Nigerian security operatives have died...

How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The BRICS group of emerging markets — Brazil, Russia,...

BRICS nations gather in South Africa to drive multipolar new world order

Godwin Okafor -
China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are set to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) To Drive Public Service Transformation In Nigeria

Top Stories 0
Imuwahen Ajoonu, Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public...

Next generation perish as dozens of Two dozen Nigerian soldiers die in air crash

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
At least two dozen Nigerian security operatives have died...

How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In

News Analysis 0
The BRICS group of emerging markets — Brazil, Russia,...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights