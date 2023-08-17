Rapper OJ Blaq Dies After Years Of Battling Kidney Disease

August 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ghanaian Rapper, Andy Nii Akrashie Popularly known as OJ Blaq, has passed away at the age of 40. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the rapper had been battling kidney disease for several years.

In 2021, OJ Blaq was diagnosed with kidney disease. He underwent dialysis treatment and was waiting for a kidney transplant. However, he passed away on August 17, 2023.

OJ Blaq’s death is a sad loss for the Ghanaian music and entertainment industries. He was a talented artist and a respected figure.

His music will continue to inspire and amuse people for many years to come. May his soul rest in peace. (www.naija247news.com).