Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers n Monday

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 17,2023.

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, swear in the new ministers who have just been assigned portfolios.

In a statement released by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), it was revealed that the ceremony will take place in the conference room of the State House at 10 am. The ministers are to come with two guests each.

A list released of the portfolios assigned to the new ministers, showed the north-west has 10 ministers, while north-east has six. The north-central and south-west have eight and nine ministers respectively, while south-east and south-south have five each.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

