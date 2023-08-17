Menu
Naira crashes to N800/$1 at black market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of the Dollar to the Naira crashed at the black market on Wednesday to N800/$1.

This was caused by panic selling from some customers who had earlier hoarded the foreign currency in anticipation that the local currency would continue to weaken in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

It was observed that most forex hawkers in Lagos were reluctant to buy the Dollars from their customers because they are not certain if the value would further move downward.

In the previous trading session, the Naira was exchanged to a Dollar at the parallel market at N940$1 until it (domestic currency) was strengthened by N140 to N800/$1 on Wednesday afternoon.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

