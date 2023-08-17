Man docked for allegedly stealing cooking gas cylinder

Kano, Aug. 17, 2023.

A 21- year-old man, Abdulmutalib Aminu, was on Thursday brought before a Kano Sharia Court, Fagge, for allegedly stealing a cooking gas cylinder valued at N12,000.

Aminu, who lives in Dukawuya Quarters, Kano, is charged with theft.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the incident was reported at Gwale Police Station on Aug. 15, by one Adamu Liman, the complainant.

Wada said the defendant broke into the complainant’s room at Muhammed Hassan Line, Dukawuya Quarters, and made away with the cylinder.

Aminu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10, 000 with one surety who should be a blood relation.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until Sept.5, for mention.