Man City Are The Super Cup Champion

August 17,2023.

Manchester City football club of England defeated Spanish club, Sevilla 5-4 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, August 16.

Man City, who won the UEFA Champions League (UCL), had played out a 1-1 draw with Sevilla, the Europa League champions, before winning the penalty.

Pep Guardiola’s side were with all the possession but lacked cutting edge due to the a sense of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne through illness and injury respectively before Sevilla took the lead through Youssef En-Nesyri who rose highest to plant a header past Ederson into the net.

City equalised through a header, with Cole Palmer looping the ball in from Rodri’s cross.

The match lingered to extra time then penalties. City converted all five spot kicks but Nemanja Gudelj missed the crucial fifth for Sevilla to hand the EPL champions the title.

It is Manchester City’s first ever Super League title..

Manchester City is now the sixth English team to win the Super Cup.(www.naija247news.com)