Lagos State announces traffic diversion at Ikorodu roundabout

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for the completion of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, August 17.

This is in continuation of the Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, said Wednesday, August 16, 2023, where he outlined alternative routes that would be available for motorists during the construction period.

Toriola urged motorists to be patient as the lane closure is temporary and part of the traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety.

The statement from Toriola reads:

‘’In continuation of the Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for; the completion of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, 17th August 2023.

‘’Alternative route that would be available for Motorists during the construction period is stated below;

‘’Traffic inbound Ikorodu General Hospital shall be diverted into the slip road, to access Hospital road from Polaris Bank, onward to General Hospital.

Traffic inbound Ikorodu General Hospital shall be diverted into the slip road, to access Hospital road from Polaris Bank, onward to General Hospital.

Previous article
Ebonyi State University approves installment school fees payment policy
Next article
ECOWAS Expresses Worry Over Killings of Soldiers in Niger Republic
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

