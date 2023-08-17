Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Judiciary Police arraign man, 22, for alleged breach of trust

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kano, Aug. 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 22-year-old businessman, Yasir Mukthar, at a Kano Sharia Court for alleged breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The defendant, who lives at Mazaura Tanko  Quarters, Kano, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Halifa Suleiman, who also resides at Tal’udu Quarters, reported the matter at Gwale Police Station, Kano, on Aug.15.

Wada alleged that Suleiman had entrusted his provision shop to the defendant with additional N107,000 to stock it with goods.

He alleged that the defendant rather converted the sum to his personal use and refused to stock the shop, saying that all efforts to make him refund  the money proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 202 and 206 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted him to bail in the sum of N30,000 with one reliable surety, who must be a blood relation.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for summary trial. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man docked for allegedly stealing cooking gas cylinder
Next article
UNICEF tasks government on human development to address health issues
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) To Drive Public Service Transformation In Nigeria

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Imuwahen Ajoonu, Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public...

Next generation perish as dozens of Two dozen Nigerian soldiers die in air crash

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
At least two dozen Nigerian security operatives have died...

Rapper OJ Blaq Dies After Years Of Battling Kidney Disease

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian Rapper, Andy Nii Akrashie Popularly...

How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The BRICS group of emerging markets — Brazil, Russia,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) To Drive Public Service Transformation In Nigeria

Top Stories 0
Imuwahen Ajoonu, Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public...

Next generation perish as dozens of Two dozen Nigerian soldiers die in air crash

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
At least two dozen Nigerian security operatives have died...

Rapper OJ Blaq Dies After Years Of Battling Kidney Disease

Entertainment 0
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian Rapper, Andy Nii Akrashie Popularly...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights