Judiciary Police arraign man, 22, for alleged breach of trust

Kano, Aug. 17, 2023.

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 22-year-old businessman, Yasir Mukthar, at a Kano Sharia Court for alleged breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The defendant, who lives at Mazaura Tanko Quarters, Kano, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Halifa Suleiman, who also resides at Tal’udu Quarters, reported the matter at Gwale Police Station, Kano, on Aug.15.

Wada alleged that Suleiman had entrusted his provision shop to the defendant with additional N107,000 to stock it with goods.

He alleged that the defendant rather converted the sum to his personal use and refused to stock the shop, saying that all efforts to make him refund the money proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 202 and 206 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted him to bail in the sum of N30,000 with one reliable surety, who must be a blood relation.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for summary trial. (www.naija247news.com)