John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) To Drive Public Service Transformation In Nigeria

Imuwahen Ajoonu, Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), has said that the academy is committed to driving public service transformation and aimed at becoming the premier learning destination for public sector in Nigeria

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ajoonu said the service academy, which

symbolizes the commitment to equipping and empowering the men and women who dedicate their lives to serving Nigeria, was birthed by the Obaseki-led government to meet the demands of contemporary society.

The director general of the institution, who made this known in an interview with BusinessDay on Wednesday, listed factors that propelled the urgency of public service transformation to include technological advancements, evolving citizens’ expectations as well as citizen-centric services.

She equally disclosed that as part of efforts to meet the proposed target of training 10,000 workers before the end of the year, 5,000 employees from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in addition to over 5,000 trained so far, will soon be equipped with digital skills, leadership, public service fundamentals and softskills.

“The role of the public service in an era marked by rapid technological advancements, shifting societal expectations, and complex global challenges has become more crucial than ever before. The effective functioning of government bodies and institutions directly impacts the well-being of societies, economies, and the overall progress of nations.

“Recognizing this need for continuous improvement and adaptation, the concept of public service transformation has gained prominence with institutions like the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy taking center stage in facilitating this evolution,” Ajoonu said.

Speaking on the recently launched John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), she said the establishment of the academy stands as a testament to Oyegun’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of public servants.

“Named after the first executive Governor of Edo state, the academy embodies his dedication to effective governance and leadership. This academy plays a pivotal role in fulfilling the governor’s vision of strengthening institutions through capacity building. The academy serves as a hub for training and skill development for public servants.

“It offers programs that focus on leadership, management, strategic thinking, ethics, policy analysis, and communication skills. By enhancing the capabilities of public servants, the academy equips them to navigate the challenges of modern governance effectively,” she added.

End.