Jaiz Bank Appoints Ahmed Hassan As Ag MD/CEO

August 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, has approved the appointment of Ahmed Alhaji Hassan as the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Bank.

A statement from the Bank obtained by LEADERSHIP on Wednesday said the development followed the exit of the former MD/CEO, Dr. Salisu Sirajo, who resigned his appointment and proceeded on a terminal leave.

Until his appointment as the Ag. MD/CEO, Hassan was the Executive Director, Operation/CFO of the Bank, whose over 29 years of cognate Banking, Industrial and Academic experiences started as a Lecturer of Accounting and Finance at Bayero University, Kano (BUK) before joining the Banking/Finance Industry.

As a shrewd Banker, the new Jaiz Bank Ag. MD/CEO had worked in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), former New Africa Merchant Bank Ltd, NAL Merchant Bank (now Sterling Bank), NUB/FINBANK (now part of FCMB) and had a brief stint with Dangote Group as the Financial Controller of Kano Flour Mills.

“His banking experience covers Corporate Finance, Banking Operations, Risk Management, Financial Controls and Branch / Regional Banking. Ahmed is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and an Associate of the Pension Institute of Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).