Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Jaiz Bank Appoints Ahmed Hassan As Ag MD/CEO

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, has approved the appointment of Ahmed Alhaji Hassan as the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Bank.

A statement from the Bank obtained by LEADERSHIP on Wednesday said the development followed the exit of the former MD/CEO, Dr. Salisu Sirajo, who resigned his appointment and proceeded on a terminal leave.

Until his appointment as the Ag. MD/CEO, Hassan was the Executive Director, Operation/CFO of the Bank, whose over 29 years of cognate Banking, Industrial and Academic experiences started as a Lecturer of Accounting and Finance at Bayero University, Kano (BUK) before joining the Banking/Finance Industry.

As a shrewd Banker, the new Jaiz Bank Ag. MD/CEO had worked in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), former New Africa Merchant Bank Ltd, NAL Merchant Bank (now Sterling Bank), NUB/FINBANK (now part of FCMB) and had a brief stint with Dangote Group as the Financial Controller of Kano Flour Mills.

“His banking experience covers Corporate Finance, Banking Operations, Risk Management, Financial Controls and Branch / Regional Banking. Ahmed is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and an Associate of the Pension Institute of Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu, Mark, Ogbeha Rejoice With Babangida On 82nd Birthday
Next article
Naira crashes to N800/$1 at black market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

84-years-old man kills wife for refusing to give him sex

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command on Wednesday...

Naira crashes to N800/$1 at black market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Dollar to...

Tinubu, Mark, Ogbeha Rejoice With Babangida On 82nd Birthday

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 17,2023. President Bola Tinubu, former Senate President, Senator David...

Rig hired by Seplat operated illegally — NIMASA

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

84-years-old man kills wife for refusing to give him sex

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command on Wednesday...

Naira crashes to N800/$1 at black market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Dollar to...

Tinubu, Mark, Ogbeha Rejoice With Babangida On 82nd Birthday

Politics & Govt News 0
August 17,2023. President Bola Tinubu, former Senate President, Senator David...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights