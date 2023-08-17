Home Gistmania Again, DSS Allows Nnamdi Kanu Access To Medical Surgeon

August 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Department of State Services, DSS, has allowed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to have access to his second medical doctor.

Kanu was examined by an ENT surgeon in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement by Kanu’s lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the DSS allowed the IPOB leader access to a second medical examination in line with a Federal High Court ruling.

Ejiofor disclosed that the ENT surgeon was recommended by Kanu’s wife.

According to Ejiofor:Quote