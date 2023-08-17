Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Home Gistmania Again, DSS Allows Nnamdi Kanu Access To Medical Surgeon

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Department of State Services, DSS, has allowed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to have access to his second medical doctor.

Kanu was examined by an ENT surgeon in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement by Kanu’s lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the DSS allowed the IPOB leader access to a second medical examination in line with a Federal High Court ruling.

Ejiofor disclosed that the ENT surgeon was recommended by Kanu’s wife.
According to Ejiofor:Quote

“In line with our avowed assurances to Ezigbo UmuChineke that we shall always keep you aBosom  of every pertinent development in relation to Onyendu’s legal matters and healthcare, we are pleased to inform Ezigbo UmuChineke that pursuant to the Judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja, delivered by Hon. Justice B.F.M. Nyako on the 20th day of July 2023, and consequential orders made therein, directing the State Security Services (SSS) to allow Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to medical doctors of his choice, and to be examined outside the facility of the SSS, Onyendu was yesterday, allowed access to his second medical doctor of his choice.

“Yesterday, being the 16th day of August, 2023, Onyendu completed his second medical examination with his ENT surgeon recommended by his amiable wife, and as the protocol demands, I was present to witness the entire process, which was spectacularly seamless.

“The process which lasted for about an hour was excitedly medically impactful, especially that the exercise was undertaken by a highly rated and award winning ENT surgeon in one of the best medical facilities in Abuja.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man City Are The Super Cup Champion
Next article
Wike Is Ready to Cooperate With APC – Ganduje
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

84-years-old man kills wife for refusing to give him sex

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command on Wednesday...

Naira crashes to N800/$1 at black market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Dollar to...

Jaiz Bank Appoints Ahmed Hassan As Ag MD/CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Jaiz Bank Plc,...

Tinubu, Mark, Ogbeha Rejoice With Babangida On 82nd Birthday

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 17,2023. President Bola Tinubu, former Senate President, Senator David...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

84-years-old man kills wife for refusing to give him sex

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command on Wednesday...

Naira crashes to N800/$1 at black market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Dollar to...

Jaiz Bank Appoints Ahmed Hassan As Ag MD/CEO

Companies & Markets 0
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Jaiz Bank Plc,...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights