Politics & Govt News

ECOWAS Expresses Worry Over Killings of Soldiers in Niger Republic

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 17,2023.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has expressed worries over the degeneration of situation in troubled Niger that has resulted in several killings of Nigerien soldiers by armed groups.

The Commission in a statement on Wednesday reiterated the call for the return of reins of power in the West

West African country to democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum who was overthrown in a coup d’etat led by  General Abdourahamane Tchiani, insisting that this is the quickest option to return of peace and development.

The statement read: “ECOWAS has learnt with sadness various attacks by armed groups in the Republic of Niger that have led to the death of several Nigerien soldiers.

“ECOWAS condemns these attacks and conveys its deepest condolences to the people of Niger and the families of the soldiers who have lost their lives.

“ECOWAS calls on the CNSP-military leadership in Niger to restore constitutional order in order to focus on the security of the country that had become increasingly fragile since the attempted coup d’etat against the democratically elected President, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

