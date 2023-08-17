Menu
Ebonyi State University approves installment school fees payment policy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ebonyi State University has approved installment school fees payment policy for students of the institution. The policy was contained in internal memorandum signed by the institution’s Registrar, Jeremiah Nwamgbo, dated August 14.

According to the memo, the new policy which begins effect from the 2023/2024 academic session, would offer students the privilege to pay their fees in two instalments within a session while actively participating in all academic activities of the University It further explained that the measure was to encourage all students, especially the indigent ones to pursue their academic dreams without disruption while offering them the ease of fees payment.

The University, through the memo has directed the University Bursar, the Remit Desk and other units responsible for students fees to take note accordingly.(www.naija247news.com).

