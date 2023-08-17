Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

BRICS nations gather in South Africa to drive multipolar new world order

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are set to convene in South Africa, with Putin’s absence notable.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The expansion of BRICS, especially to include nations from the Global South, takes center stage.

Around 40 countries have expressed interest in joining, as BRICS aims to attract African nations through aid and trade.

In Johannesburg, starting August 22, the BRICS summit will unite leaders like Xi Jinping, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Narendra Modi.

Despite diverse economies, BRICS unites against a world order favoring the West. Expansion is a key topic, with Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Egypt showing interest.

China seeks rapid enlargement, while Brazil and Russia hold differing views. The theme “BRICS and Africa” underscores ties in a competitive continent.

BRICS nations strive for global leadership and alternative development partnership, pursuing reform and representation.

The New Development Bank aspires to de-dollarize finance, yet loans remain limited, and a proposed BRICS currency isn’t a priority.

Environmental concerns are present, but climate change may not be the summit’s focus.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UNICEF tasks government on human development to address health issues
Next article
How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) To Drive Public Service Transformation In Nigeria

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Imuwahen Ajoonu, Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public...

Next generation perish as dozens of Two dozen Nigerian soldiers die in air crash

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
At least two dozen Nigerian security operatives have died...

Rapper OJ Blaq Dies After Years Of Battling Kidney Disease

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian Rapper, Andy Nii Akrashie Popularly...

How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The BRICS group of emerging markets — Brazil, Russia,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) To Drive Public Service Transformation In Nigeria

Top Stories 0
Imuwahen Ajoonu, Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public...

Next generation perish as dozens of Two dozen Nigerian soldiers die in air crash

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
At least two dozen Nigerian security operatives have died...

Rapper OJ Blaq Dies After Years Of Battling Kidney Disease

Entertainment 0
August 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian Rapper, Andy Nii Akrashie Popularly...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights