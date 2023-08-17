BRICS nations gather in South Africa to drive multipolar new world order

China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are set to convene in South Africa, with Putin’s absence notable.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The expansion of BRICS, especially to include nations from the Global South, takes center stage.

Around 40 countries have expressed interest in joining, as BRICS aims to attract African nations through aid and trade.

In Johannesburg, starting August 22, the BRICS summit will unite leaders like Xi Jinping, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Narendra Modi.

Despite diverse economies, BRICS unites against a world order favoring the West. Expansion is a key topic, with Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Egypt showing interest.

China seeks rapid enlargement, while Brazil and Russia hold differing views. The theme “BRICS and Africa” underscores ties in a competitive continent.

BRICS nations strive for global leadership and alternative development partnership, pursuing reform and representation.

The New Development Bank aspires to de-dollarize finance, yet loans remain limited, and a proposed BRICS currency isn’t a priority.

Environmental concerns are present, but climate change may not be the summit’s focus.