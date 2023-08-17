Menu
84-years-old man kills wife for refusing to give him sex

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Edo State Police Command on Wednesday arrested one Gabriel Ahuwa, 84, for allegedly killing his 75 -year-old wife for denying him sex.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Public Relations Officer of the command, announced the suspect’s arrest during a news conference in Benin.

The octogenarian, Nwabuzor said, is among the 198 suspect apprehended in the state for various crimes, such as armed robbery, kidnapping and murder, among others.

”The suspect is not remorseful. After killing his wife, he still claimed that his action was the only solution to her starving him of sex.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect said his wife had been denying him sex for a long time.

“My wife does not listen to me. Anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me, she will decline. We have given birth to seven children.

“I reported my wife to my family and hers too, but she failed to listen to them and continued with her old ways.

”Meanwhile, I heard that she has been sleeping with some pastors,” the suspect said.

He, however, said that he regretted his action. (www.naija247news.com).

