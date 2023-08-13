“Tackle Systemic Corruption, Spare Nigerians” – Pastor Bakare to Pres Tinubu as Economic Woes Deepen

Pastor Tunde Bakare Expresses Concern Over Soaring Cost of Living in Nigeria

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly the Latter Rain Church), has voiced his distress regarding the escalating cost of living prevailing throughout the nation.

Bakare emphasized that the discontinuation of fuel subsidy has adversely affected Nigerians. He urged President Tinubu not to harm the populace but to confront the challenging economic situation head-on. Bakare articulated his stance, saying, “Mr. President, root out corruption, and safeguard Nigerians. No economy can flourish under impunity.”

Bakare also registered his opposition to the proposed ECOWAS military intervention in Niger Republic. He asserted, “The backing from Nigeriens for Nigeria is currently at an unprecedented low. Consequently, engaging in warfare is counterproductive. While we condemn West African coup d’états, we acknowledge that this situation necessitates profound introspection by African leaders.”

He continued, “At this juncture, we call upon Nigeria to exhibit exceptional leadership. The paramount question revolves around President Tinubu’s capacity to exert moral leadership, even within our domestic sphere.”

Bakare also shared his perspective on divine guidance, stating, “We are obliged to share what the Lord has communicated to us and what He has revealed to us. This state of the nation broadcast is the result of our observations and revelations. Today marks the moment when God intervenes in Nigeria’s affairs.”