Menu
Search
[tds_menu_login inline="yes" guest_tdicon="td-icon-profile" toggle_txt="My account" logout_tdicon="td-icon-log-out" menu_gh_txt="Get into your account." tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19" f_uh_font_family="653" f_links_font_family="653" f_uf_font_family="653" f_uh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_links_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_uf_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_uh_font_weight="500" f_links_font_weight="500" f_uf_font_weight="500" f_toggle_font_family="653" f_toggle_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_toggle_font_weight="500" ia_space="8" menu_offset_top="15" show_version="" f_gh_font_family="653" f_btn1_font_family="653" f_btn2_font_family="653" f_gh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_btn1_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_btn2_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_gh_font_weight="500" f_btn1_font_weight="500" f_btn2_font_weight="500" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color="#ec3535" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color_h="#000000" menu_gc_btn2_color="#000000" menu_gc_btn2_color_h="#ec3535" menu_gc_btn1_radius="4" menu_ul_link_color="#000000" menu_ul_link_color_h="#ec3535" menu_uf_txt_color="#000000" menu_uf_txt_color_h="#ec3535" show_menu="yes"]
Subscribe
Political parties

“Tackle Systemic Corruption, Spare Nigerians” – Pastor Bakare to Pres Tinubu as Economic Woes Deepen

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Pastor Tunde Bakare Expresses Concern Over Soaring Cost of Living in Nigeria

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly the Latter Rain Church), has voiced his distress regarding the escalating cost of living prevailing throughout the nation.

Bakare emphasized that the discontinuation of fuel subsidy has adversely affected Nigerians. He urged President Tinubu not to harm the populace but to confront the challenging economic situation head-on. Bakare articulated his stance, saying, “Mr. President, root out corruption, and safeguard Nigerians. No economy can flourish under impunity.”

Bakare also registered his opposition to the proposed ECOWAS military intervention in Niger Republic. He asserted, “The backing from Nigeriens for Nigeria is currently at an unprecedented low. Consequently, engaging in warfare is counterproductive. While we condemn West African coup d’états, we acknowledge that this situation necessitates profound introspection by African leaders.”

Advertisement

He continued, “At this juncture, we call upon Nigeria to exhibit exceptional leadership. The paramount question revolves around President Tinubu’s capacity to exert moral leadership, even within our domestic sphere.”

Bakare also shared his perspective on divine guidance, stating, “We are obliged to share what the Lord has communicated to us and what He has revealed to us. This state of the nation broadcast is the result of our observations and revelations. Today marks the moment when God intervenes in Nigeria’s affairs.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Actress Stephanie Okereke Linus and her husband dedicate their new born second child.
Next article
French Football Star Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG First Team
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ECOWAS Could Offer Peace to Ibrahim Traore Through Me – Cossy Ojiakor

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
While the ECOWAS forces are set for military action...

Senators to Act Strongly Against Akpabio Amid ‘N2m Token’ Row – Ndume

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has issued a...

NNPP State Chairmen Refuse Suspension, Accuse Kwankwaso of Political Trading

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
An intensifying crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party...

Kano State Government Revokes Private School Licenses

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Kano State Government has revoked the operational licenses...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ECOWAS Could Offer Peace to Ibrahim Traore Through Me – Cossy Ojiakor

Lifestyle News 0
While the ECOWAS forces are set for military action...

Senators to Act Strongly Against Akpabio Amid ‘N2m Token’ Row – Ndume

Political parties 0
Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has issued a...

NNPP State Chairmen Refuse Suspension, Accuse Kwankwaso of Political Trading

Political parties 0
An intensifying crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party...
[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#000000" btn_bg_h="#ec3535" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights