Senators to Act Strongly Against Akpabio Amid ‘N2m Token’ Row – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has issued a stern warning about taking “drastic action” against Senate President Godswill Akpabio after he disclosed in a live plenary session that each senator received a N2 million token for their recess. The revelation surprised many senators, triggered public reactions, and renewed scrutiny on federal lawmakers’ remuneration.

Senator Ndume, known for his frankness, expressed that his fellow Red Chamber members felt embarrassed by Akpabio’s remarks. He clarified that the N2 million was a standard leave grant and not a special or excessive payment. Ndume, also the Senate Chief Whip, mentioned that all senators received the same amount.

Ndume criticized Akpabio’s comments, considering them inappropriate for an elder, and warned of potential actions if such statements persisted. He stated, “He made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder. In fact, we are even planning to take drastic action against him if he continues making unguarded statements and acting as if we are kids.”

A video of the plenary session, which circulated widely on social media, captured Akpabio’s statement about the money being given “to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays.” The Senate President corrected himself after his colleagues pointed out that the session was being live-streamed, joking that he had sent prayers instead to assist senators during their break.