Politics, not war, Uzodimma tells Imo people

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said that politics is not war and advised his political opponents to stop the violence and killings in the State in the name of politics.

The Governor made the statement at the All Saints (Anglican) Cathedral Diocese, Egbu in Owerri on Sunday.

Addressing the congregation at the end of the Church Service, the Governor reminded his political opponents that power comes from God “and as a believer in God, I am bound by conscience to do the right thing as a Governor.”

He told the politicians to stop attending Church Service on Sundays and resort to financing violence and the shedding of blood of innocent Imo people the next day.

The Governor promised not to disappoint the reasonable expectations of Imo people.

He commended the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okoroafor for the choice of his Homily which he said he benefited from.

Governor Uzodimma also congratulated the members of the Cathedral, men and women, and pleaded with Imo people in general to “have a rethink on what is happening in the State, characterised by violence, killings and destructions and orchestrated by the illegal release of over 1840 prison inmates at the Owerri Correctional Centre by unknown gunmen.”

The Governor said despite the huge amount of money spent in stemming the level of insecurity in the State, people have continued to be afraid because of the experience of the past.

“I don’t blame the people because they live with the fear of the past phenomenon.”

He however appealed to the people not to sit at home any longer on Monday, reassuring them that the government had done a lot on security.

“Please come out on Monday, open your shops, you have a Government that will protect you. Let us take back our State. We have no other State we can call our own.”

He said as a Governor he is only holding the common patrimony of Imo State in trust, insisting that “the earlier we understand ourselves and come together, the better.”

On the request of the Bishop for the reconstruction of the road from Toronto Road Safety Junction to Naze, the Governor promised to make it a priority project based on available resources, stressing that he will not give contract he is not be able to pay for immediately.

But in the interim, the Governor promised to do the landscaping of the Cathedral premises and that of the Bishop’s Court to make entry and exit easy. He also made a donation of N5million on behalf of his wife, the First Lady, for the women ministry of the Cathedral.

On the present hardship faced by the people as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, Governor Uzodimma assured that soon, people will be happy as plans are afloat to ensure that the price of the dollar comes down, and fuel prices nosedive with the commencement of local refining in few months time. He requested all to be patient with Government at all levels.

In his Homily drawn from Exodus 18:13-26, Bishop Okoroafor appreciated the Governor for his good works in the State and encouraged him not to relent despite the challenges and distractions.

Bishop Okafor who said that Governor Uzodimma’s works in the State are there for everyone to see encouraged him to remain focused even as he reeled out the catalogue of things the Cathedral has benefited from the Governor, both directly and indirectly.

He reminded the Governor of the story of Jethro, the father-in-law of Moses, who recommended to Moses that those entrusted with responsibilities must be trustworthy, honest, sincere, not take bribe and accountable at all times.

The bishop prayed God to give those in positions of responsibility the grace they require in whatever assignment they find themselves.

The traditional ruler of Egbu Ancient kingdom, HRH Mishel Egukole in his appreciation, thanked the Governor for finding time to join them at the Church Service. He appreciated the Governor for all his benevolence to Egbu people and pledged their continuing total support.

The Governor who read the 1st Bible Lesson from Exodus 18: 13-26 was later invited to the altar by the Bishop for prayer along with other top Government officials.

Earlier in the day, the Governor had worshipped at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Nworieubi where he told the congregation that the outing was part of his “political and religious evangelism to bring back confidence in our people who are still living in fear despite the reduced insecurity in the State.”

At Nworieubi, Governor Uzodimma intervened in two projects which the Church said was weighing the parishioners down.

On one of them, he donated N10million to support the erection of a primary school for the children of the Church in addition to helping secure a land for the project and on the second request, he donated another N10 million for the ongoing the Church building project.

Top government officials, elder statesmen from Imo State, business moguls, traditional rulers, among others joined the Governor at both events.