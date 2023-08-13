Menu
Political parties

NNPP State Chairmen Refuse Suspension, Accuse Kwankwaso of Political Trading

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

An intensifying crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) sees disgruntled state chairmen leveling allegations against the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Accusing Kwankwaso of exploiting the party for political gain, these chairmen object to his leadership style and his purported victimization of dissenters through the National Working Committee (NWC). They’ve expressed a vote of no confidence in him, spurning their suspension and disavowing his national leadership role.

This strife within the party stems from opposition to Kwankwaso’s alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). These chairmen contend that the parties’ agendas differ, and they assert that Kwankwaso’s maneuvers undermined their agreement to legally challenge the 2023 presidential election outcome, particularly against the declared winner, Bola Tinubu.

Kwankwaso’s engagement with Tinubu during the election was to weaken opposition parties, although he didn’t dispute this role. His rapport with Tinubu also triggered discord in the Kano State chapter of the APC.

The suspended chairmen, hailing from several states, challenge the legitimacy of their suspension. They claim that Kwankwaso’s interactions with candidates from other parties demonstrate the real anti-party activity. They criticize the suspension process for its lack of transparency and adherence to the party’s constitution. In their view, the improperly constituted NWC is serving a hidden agenda to gain control of the party through political trading, as observed in Kwankwaso’s involvement in the 2023 election.

